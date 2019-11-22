Fife Foodbanks boosted as appeal donations pour in

Local foodbanks have praised the generosity of Fifers who have donated unused toiletries as part of our campaign.

The campaign, organised by Queendom of Fife in association with national charity Beauty Banks, has seen bumper donations from around the Kingdom at donation points in local organisations and businesses.

A team of volunteers have been picking up donations and dropping them off at local foodbanks.

Cara Forrester, Queendom of Fife, said: “This week alone I dropped off 16 bags to the Kirkcaldy Foodbank and that is literally the tip of the iceberg.

“Young and old have taken this appeal to their hearts and I’m constantly getting messages from the donation points telling me their boxes are full to bursting!

“Everything donated locally stays locally so by taking part you really are making a difference to people who need it on your doorstep.”

Joyce Leggate, who chairs Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “The men and women coming to us have been so grateful for the supplies of toiletries that have been provided through the appeal organised by Cara.

“To see them smile when offered shampoo, deodorant, shower gel and toothbrushes and toothpaste is truly humbling.

“These are much needed items that we as a foodbank can’t afford to purchase but are so important in improving the self-esteem of those who find themselves turning to the foodbank to get by.

“We would also like to thank the many people who have donated so generously to this great cause.”

Sandra Beveridge, project manager of Dunfermline Foodbank, added: “Although Dunfermline Foodbank mainly concentrates on food distribution, it is nice to offer clients toiletries and beauty products too. Everyone deserves a treat and a bit of pampering, it all helps towards feeling better about yourself. We are always very grateful for every donation we get and can’t thank Cara and her team enough for collecting for us.”

The campaign will run until week beginning December 16 in order to ensure donations are delivered to the foodbanks in time for the busy Christmas period.

Jilly Guild, project manager, Glenrothes Foodbank, added: “We’re thrilled with the response from the community, so far we have had over 50kg of toiletries donated to us. We often struggle to get enough donations of toiletries. It’s not always thought of as a necessity however everyone wants to look clean and to be able to brush their teeth. Providing these items are just as important to us as giving a bag of food and we are extremely grateful. “Thank you.”