Fife footballer raising funds for dream scholarship in United States of America

Rebecca Murdoch (18), from Woodside, needs to raise £10,000 in order to study and play soccer for the Parkland College Cobras in Champaign, Illinois.

The six year student at Auchmuty High School started playing the beautiful game when she was only five-years-old and dreams of being a professional footballer like her hero, Ronaldo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca with some of her trophies for her skills on the pitch.

Rebecca plans to study criminal justice when she attends Parkland College and is hoping to net herself an internship with local law enforcement when she reaches the States.

She said: “I’ve always dreamed of being a professional footballer and I’m absolutely delighted to be accepted for a scholarship with Parkland College.

"I also really would like to be a police officer one day as well so I’m studying criminal justice and I will hopefully be able to bag an internship whist I’m learning.

Rebecca is hoping to raise the cash to follow her dreams in becoming a professional football player.

"I had an opportunity to go last year, but as we were dealing with the pandemic I thought that it wasn’t the right time to go.”

Rebecca said that her mum has helped her with around half of the cost, but she still needs to raise around £10,000 to make the dream reality.

"I need to raise the money to pay for accommodation and all of the extra things like books and health insurance,” she said. “I’m really excited by the fact that I could soon be playing football in the US.

"I’ve already met all of the girls I would be sharing a dorm with on Skype and they’re hyped that I may be there soon.”

Rebecca’s mum, Sandra Murdoch, is a former Scottish champion gymnast and is helping her daughter to realise her dreams in becoming a professional athlete.

She said: "I travelled all over the world competing when I was my Rebecca’s age and I’d love for her to have the same experiences.

"Rebecca has played several seasons with Raith Rovers and is a cracking wee player who puts 100 per cent effort into every game.

"I’ve set up a gofundme to try and raise the funds she needs as it’s an amazing opportunity and is a once in a lifetime chance.”