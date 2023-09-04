News you can trust since 1871
Fife franchise crowned fastest pizza makers in Scotland

A Fife franchise is celebrating after its team was named the fastest pizza makers in Scotland - and third quickest in the UK.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST

The Papa Johns’ outlet in St Andrews topped the company’s Pizza Games competition staged recently. Based at St Andrews Holiday Park in Kinkell Terrace, the team competed across several rounds to land the accolade, showcasing their skills when it came to box-folding, dough-slapping and pizza cooking in record breaking time.

The St Andrews franchise won the Scottish title in this year’s competition, and was placed fourth overall in the UK. after reaching the final at Papa Johns’ headquarters in Milton Keynes.

Sarah Menzies, store manager, said: “The competition was intense and we’re over the moon to have received this award. Papa Johns is all about better Ingredients and better pizza, so it’s not just about speed. You have to be fast, but precision is equally important, and a quality-finished pizza is paramount, otherwise the judges will mark you down.”

The Papa Johns' team and their award (Pic: submitted)The Papa Johns' team and their award (Pic: submitted)
The Papa Johns' team and their award (Pic: submitted)
“Our dough is always fresh, never frozen and you have to be skilled to know how to work it quickly. No-one wants a holey or uneven pizza! We’re used to working fast and that’s what creates a buzz in the store on a busy shift. Pizza is a social meal, it brings people together and we love exceeding customer expectations.”

Tracy Smith, Papa Johns’ franchise business manager, said: “We’re so proud of Sarah and the team at St Andrews. They always focus on creating the very best pizzas and their performance through the regional heats and UK final was phenomenal. They wholeheartedly deserve the regional champions’ accolade.”

Papa Johns first brought the home of pizza to the home of golf in 2019 after teeing-up with franchise holders and holiday park operator, Abbeyford Leisure.

Speaking on the launch, Kevan Fraser, facilities manager at St Andrews Holiday Park, said: “We knew there was a gap in the market for quality takeaway pizzas in and around St Andrews and quickly established a loyal following for Papa Johns.

“We’re a big brand name and our customers know they’ll get a quality pizza whenever they order a Papa Johns, but of equal importance is our commitment to and interaction with the local community - residents, visitors, students and businesses alike.”

Related topics:St AndrewsFifeScotland