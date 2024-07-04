Fife Freemasons complete Pilgrims Way walk for Maggie’s Fife
Provincial Grand Master, Brother Bill Rocks was joined by Brother Alan Morgan as he raised funds for Maggie's Centre Fife. The pair took on the Pilgrims Way over three weekends in June, covering an incredible distance of 65 miles.
The fifth and final stage of the walk was completed in mid-June when they took on the walk from Culross to St. Andrews following in the footsteps of the routes taken by countless pilgrims to Scotland’s holy hotspot in St. Andrews. This year's walk managed to raise the sum of £3150, and the duo were keen to extend grateful thanks to those who have made a donation and helped us to raise the funds for charity.
Alan, who is the Provincial Grand Secretary of the lodge, said: “The challenge was chosen by the Provincial Grand Master of Fife and Kinross, William Rocks who was keen to raise money for a local charity and with the considerable amount of cancer cases we were hearing of, decided that this year would be for Maggie's Fife.”
The challenge was completed a day earlier than originally planned, and thankfully the pair were able to enjoy the weather as they walked.
Alan added: “We were pleased to complete the challenge a day earlier than scheduled, more importantly pleased to have received the donations for Maggie's.
“We were lucky with the weather and although there are a few strenuous sections of the route we were rewarded with seeing parts of beautiful Fife that we didn't know existed.”
Last week, Bill and Alan visited Maggie's Centre within the grounds of Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy and met with its fundraising organiser Natalie Fairfoul and presented the centre with the cheque. The sum raised represents more than a day of operation for the centre. The first Maggie's opened in Edinburgh in 1996, and it now runs a network of centres across the UK and some abroad. The vital service provides for those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.
