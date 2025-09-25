Fife Funders' Fayre offers opportunities for third sector organisations and community groups

The Funders' Fayre will take place at Fife College's St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Scott Louden)

The Fife Funders’ Fayre returns for 2025 in October.

The event organised by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) provides a unique opportunity for third sector organisations, voluntary and community groups, charities and social enterprises to engage directly with a wide range of funding bodies.

And this year’s event is taking place on Wednesday, October 15 at Fife College’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into available grant funding schemes and be able to establish connections with both funders and sector support organisations.

FVA’s team of experts will also be on hand to support organisations with funding applications, governance, running their organisation, and much more.

A wide range of workshops are on offer to attendees to boost their knowledge and give them the tools they need to continue running third sector organisations that provide vital services and support to their communities. Workshop topics include Writing Better Funding Applications, Good Governance and Employer Supported Volunteering.

This year’s fayre will feature an extensive line-up of funders and support agencies, enabling attendees to access guidance on topics such as funding eligibility, insurance, asset management, and payroll support schemes.

Among those stallholders confirmed are Bank of Scotland Foundation, Carnegie Trust, Church of Scotland Asset Disposal, Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Community Chest Fund, Corra Foundation, Creative Scotland, Fife Council Grants, Fife Environmental Trust, First Port, Foundation Scotland, Future Woodlands, Keegan & Pennykid, Kingdom Community Bank, Lindsays, Local Energy Scotland, NHS Fife, Social Enterprise Academy, Social Investment Scotland, The National Lottery Fund, The Robertson Trust and Thomson Cooper Accountants.

Fife Funders’ Fayre is aimed at organisations across Fife’s third sector, including charities, voluntary groups, social enterprises, and community-led initiatives.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, October 15 at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus, Kirkcaldy.

For more information and to book your place at the event and workshops visit www.fva.org