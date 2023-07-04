News you can trust since 1871
Fife gaming society set for Founders Day fundraiser to benefit charities

A Fife community group which aims to promote inclusion through gaming will host a fundraiser to benefit local and national charities.
By Callum McCormack
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:57 BST

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society’s Founders Day event will raise money for three charities: The Hive (Kirkcaldy’s LGBTQ+ Hub), Cancer Research, and Canine Welfare and Training. The event takes place between 10am and 5pm on Sunday, July 9 at The Hive, Whytescauseway. Amongst game demos, role-playing games and a Street Fighter 6 tournament, the event will also have a raffle and sealed auction to raise money for charities.

Gavin Edwards, Kirkcaldy Gaming Society committee member, said the fundraiser was originally an opportunity to give back to The Hive for the support they’ve given the society since they moved from Kingdom Comics.

Gavin said: “Primarily it began as a fundraising event for ourselves and The Hive. We’ve been using their space to operate out of and they've been incredibly helpful. They've gone above and beyond what we would have expected and made us feel incredibly welcome. We wanted to support them. And we put out to our community as well. We drew up a shortlist and narrowed it down to two others. So we've got Canine Welfare and Training, which is a Kirkcaldy-based charity, and Cancer Research UK, which was actually at the request of The Hive. But we've got a lot of links to it in our community as well”.

Kirkcaldy Gaming Society run daily events out of The Hive LGBT+ hub (Pic: Submitted)
Kirkcaldy Gaming Society formed five months ago with the aim of providing a “safe and inclusive space” for people to come together and play games. The group runs sessions focusing on a number of different gaming styles including roleplaying, tabletop and card games. The group originally operated from Kingdom Comics, but after the shop sadly shut down, they moved to The Hive.

Next, the group is looking to eventually get charitable status and move into their own space. However, for the moment Gavin said The Hive is perfect for them.

Gavin explained: “We've got quite a good relationship with The Hive. There's a lot of crossovers between the gaming community and the LGBTQ community, inclusiveness and that kind of thing. But ultimately, we're hoping to get our own space”.

You can find out more information on their Discord server at: https://discord.gg/MbNfgpY4 or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090974413148

