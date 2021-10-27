They will be helping to make sure the Kingdom’s most vulnerable children are not left feeling disappointed on December 25.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal Fife, which is now in its sixth year, aims to ensure that every child has a present to open on Christmas Day but it needs the help of locals to make this happen.

Kate Hope, one of the parents who organises the annual event, said drop off points across the Kingdom for gifts and the appeal’s Amazon wish lists will open on November 1 and close at the end of December 12.

Volunteers are once again preparing to spread some festive cheer as the Gift of Christmas Fife Appeal 2021 launches next week.

She said they are in the final stages of recruiting volunteers for 2021: “This will result in 11 new volunteers joining our existing pool of around 30,” she said.

"We have some great newbies this year, as always, a very varied bunch of people with loads of skills and enthusiasm. We have a high retention rate for our existing volunteers, which hopefully means we are doing something right and they enjoy working with us.

"The volunteers need to be reliable, honest, good team players and also able to work alone, enthusiastic, motivated and able to remain positive even when faced with minus degree temperatures and repetitive tasks.

"They also need to like Christmas music and they need to be in it for the right reasons. We have a great recruitment process which we use every year to ensure we get the right people for the job."

Kate said they are concerned about a potential shortage in toys this year given the issues with a lack of drivers: “We are hoping that those who support us by donating might plan ahead and donate earlier than usual this year due to this,” she explained.

“We anticipate this issue might mean that we really need to keep on top of our Amazon Wishlists this year a lot more, as things are likely to be going in and out of stock more often.

"However we aren't picky and neither are the children and young people who benefit from our appeal - we are hopeful there will still be plenty of goodies available in the shops and online for our generous supporters to donate.”

She said 2020 was their biggest year yet as the appeal provided over 1100 generous gift bags full of gifts to children and young people across Fife.

Kate said the appeal will run this year with the usual procedures – - gifts should not be wrapped and dropped off at dedicated drop off points, gifts can also be purchased via Amazon wish lists and sent directly to the appeal. The presents will then be distributed shortly before Christmas, by professionals from the appeal’s beneficiary organisations.

She added that they are hoping for another successful campaign this year: “We have a great bunch of supporters across Fife and beyond. Covid 19 did not beat us last year and we have a fab bunch of volunteers and drop off points to help make the magic happen again for Christmas 2021!”

To find out information including local drop-off points visit the website at Gift of Christmas Appeal Fife or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GiftOfChristmasAppealFIFE

