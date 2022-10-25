Eat and Heat 2022 will support a significant number of families across the region as they struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis.

The appeal will also help some families with a festive package, which can include toys, food and fuel, to ensure people in low income households have a magical Christmas.

Last year, Fife Gingerbread’s appeal supported over 120 families, which included 260 children and young people.

Fife Gingerbread have launched their 2022 Eat and Heat campaign

This year it is asking people to donate - if they can.

That could be giving money previously spent on a work-based secret Santa to the appeal, or in lieu of sending Christmas cards to family and friends.

Fife Gingerbread also suggested staging a festive fundraiser, or putting collection envelopes on tables at Christmas parties, as well as sharing its appeal on social media channels.

The charity has outlined how even a donation of just £2 can help.

A spokesperson said: “If Fifers can donate £2 each, from all our neighbourhoods, that could make an incredible difference.

“Every single donation is so important - £10 is a festive food package to help with essentials over the holidays, and £25 for fuel to cover the cost of heating a child’s bedroom for the month of January."

Every penny raised goes to helping local families.

Laura Miller, strategic manager at Fife Gingerbread explained:: “The support from individuals, community groups and businesses in Fife in 2021 was amazing - and the money raised makes a big difference to the lives of children and young people growing up in complex circumstances.

“The annual campaign enables us to provide the support needed all year around to make sure homes are well resourced, safe and warm”.

“It also allows us to facilitate opportunities for families to come together to love, laugh and learn”.

Rising energy costs and the cost of living crisis mean that the winter period is shaping up to be hard for all Fifers, but will be especially difficult for those families who are most vulnerable according to the charity.