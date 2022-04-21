From adventures in the forest to days at the swing park and picnics at the beach, the charity is enabling the families it supports to share special times together.

The campaign aims to raise £10,000 to provide summer trips and activities to families who sometimes have to choose between heating their homes or putting food on the table.

Fife Gingerbread is hoping to raise £10,000 to enable families that it supports to go on summer activities.

Linsey Proctor, from Fife Gingerbread, said: “By helping us provide experiences and days out for families you can help give children, right here in Fife, a summer to remember whatever the weather!

“We are hoping to raise £10,000 and every penny will be spent in Fife – supporting families to love, laugh and learn together this summer. Every penny raised will be used to support families in need during school holidays.

“A family day trip costs around £50 and a Fife Gingerbread family event costs around £450 for 12 families to participate.

“For many families the current cost of living crisis means they are choosing between heating and eating, making day trips and family adventures out of reach.

“What we’re looking for is local businesses and companies to help us provide summer activities for families who we support as it's been a really tough year for everyone.

"Just £200 alone would allow us to provide transport for families to go to events like Burntisland shows or Edinburgh Zoo so were hoping to get as much support as we possibly can.”