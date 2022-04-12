Fife girl, 9, lands 'best job in the world' as Aldi's Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer

Nine-year-old Hallie McIntosh landed the dream role after winning a competition which was launched on the budget supermarket’s social media channels.

Participants across the country were asked to send in audition videos in a bid to become Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer.

Hallie was one of three young people to be selected for the special role.

Nine-year-old Hallie McIntosh won a competition to be Aldi's Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officer. (Pic: Aldi)

In her video Hallie displayed a bubbly presence in front of the camera, particularly when donning a Willy Wonka outfit to give her best chocolatier expertise.

Judges found the entry to be “heart warmingly humourous” with Hallie displaying “bags of charisma and a clear love of chocolate”.

The three lucky winners all received free Aldi Easter eggs in exchange for providing feedback on the range.

Hallie will share her important feedback which will help to inform the firm’s buying team when planning for the supermarket’s 2023 Easter egg range.

Speaking about her success, Hallie said: “I’m so excited and still can’t believe it.

"I put a lot of effort into my entry video, so I’m really glad the judges enjoyed it.

"I can’t wait to try all the Easter eggs – this is the best job in the world!”

Her parents, Sandra and Scott McIntosh, said: “We are so super proud of Hallie and know she will do a great job tasting the eggs.

"Aldi has picked the right girl for the job for sure.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, added: “We had some incredibly strong entries for this year’s Easter egg tasting roles, but Hallie’s spark and passion for confectionery really stood out from the crowd.

"The opinions of our customers and their families are hugely important to our buying teams.

"That’s why we’re grateful to have Hallie on board, and are very much looking forward to her feedback on this year’s range.”