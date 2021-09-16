Fife girls awarded for achievements by Soroptimist International

Recipients, from top left clockwise, Lauren Pitcaithly, Anna McDermott, Brooklyn Scott and Sophie Easson.

The girls – one from each of the local secondary schools – were all chosen by their schools for a variety of reasons which made them worthy of such an award.

The recipients were Sophie Easson from Viewforth High, Brooklyn Scott from Balwearie, Anna McDermott from St Andrews RC High and Lauren Pitcaithly from Kirkcaldy High School.

Sophie Easson was nominated in recognition of her tremendous work done throughout the year as a sports ambassador, and also for her success in supporting P7-S1 transition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She intends to study nursing and specialise in midwifery.

Staff at Balwearie described Brooklyn Scott as an inspiration to her fellow pupils.

She has worked steadfastly, demonstrating her resilience and determination to achieve. Contribuing positively to sport at the school, she has flourished in the sports leaders class bringing fresh ideas and enthusiasm.

She hopes to make her career in the military police.

Anna McDermott has been described by her teachers as a pupil who is hugely dedicated to her work and passions.

She is keen to share her knowledge and has run information sessions in the school.

Anna has been an asset to the school community and a great role model.

She has a place to read philosophy at Queens University in Belfast.

Kirkcaldy High’s Lauren Pitcaithly is described as “an excellent choice” for this award.

She has been an enthusiastic and reliable member of the Our Girls Can team, demonstrating great leadership.

She has supported all colleagues and is described as a fine role model.

The S6 pupil hopes to eventually study sports science.

The pupils were each presented with their award certificate by Helen Macdonald, a long standing member of Kirkcaldy Soroptimists.

All those involved in the local organisation wish the girls great success for the future.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.