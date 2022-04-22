Fife girl's brooches and ribbon pins raise £2000 for Ukraine's children

Kind-hearted Maisie Law has been making and selling flower brooches and Ukrainian ribbon pins, with the proceeds going to the Voices of Children Foundation.

The Largoward Primary School pupil initially set a target of £100 – but in two months, she’s already raised £2000.

Mum Leanne said: “Maisie started fundraising after becoming very upset and scared about what she was seeing and hearing on the news and in everyday conversations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Law joined forces with the Rotary Club of Leven to sell her pins and brooches at the town's market.

“She asked if there was anything she could do to help the children, in particular, who had to leave family and homes behind.

“I showed her an easy technique to make flower corsage brooches and ribbon pins which are made in Ukrainian colours, as a way of the wearer to show support for Ukraine.

“People have been buying these directly from Maisie and through various other means such as Facebook. She also sold them in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Leven at the Levenmouth Market last month.

Maisie Law with one of her brooches, showing support and raising funds for Ukraine.

“For a nine-year-old to raise £2000 is quite an achievement. She has worked very hard making brooches before and after school, and is very happy that she is able to help children who are suffering. I am incredibly proud of her and her compassion for others.”