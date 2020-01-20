Fife golf club gets approval to sell alcohol from carts on course

A Fife golf course has been given permission to sell alcohol on the links from a golf cart.

Fife Licensing Board gave its approval to Kingsbarn Golf Club in St Andrews to sell alcoholic drinks at points around the course.

Susan Hutchison, clubhouse operations manager, told the board it wouldn’t be an every day occurrence and was more likely to be used when busy.

Ms Hutchison said: “We have primarily applied to improve customer services. The cart won’t be running all over the course as that could hold up play. We do have some specific areas in mind.”

The club will also be able to sell alcohol from 9:00am.

She added: “Lots of members who visit are American and it’s to cater to them. It’s not something we will advertise in the club but just so we can serve if asked.”

Cllr Ryan Smart raised concerns about the increased availability of alcohol on the course, noting they did have a clubhouse to sell drink.

Cllr Garry Haldane welcomed the application saying: “I am an avid golfer and I have found that the carts are very welcome among the golfers. It is welcomed highly as a stop off and I’ve never seen any issues.”

Cllr Haldane moved that the application be granted and councillors all agreed.