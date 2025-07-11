Fife golf pro appointed ambassador in new organisation to help disabled golfers

A Fife man has been appointed ambassador to a new organisation to support disabled golfers across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Disability Golf and Vision Impaired Golf have come under the banner of Phoenix Golf to offer a new outlet for golf, both at home and abroad, plus dozens of tuition sessions with PGA professionals and practice times.

Donald McKay, head golf professional at Wellsgreen Academy has been appointed as an ambassador along with Gianna S Rojas of New Jersey, the Founder of Adaptive Golf in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald said: “After more than 30 years of working alongside golfers with disabilities, I’ve had the incredible privilege of watching Phoenix Golf flourish, and what a journey it’s been.

Donald McKay (Pic: Submitted)

“Seeing our amazing players prove time and again that disability is no barrier to passion, skill, and success on the course has been nothing short of inspiring. The recent event at St Andrews was a shining example of everything Phoenix Golf stands for. The level of play was outstanding, the camaraderie was heart-warming, and the spirit of community and sportsmanship, truly lit up every fairway. It was a celebration of talent, resilience, and the magic of golf bringing people together.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to take the next step, as an ambassador for Phoenix Golf. It’s a true honour and an exciting opportunity to champion inclusive golf and help open even more doors for people with disabilities to enjoy this fantastic game.”

Phoenix Golf has already had several dozen games this year and will take on the defence of their trophy at the 31st Phoenix Cup in Arizona this September, with players from Italy, The Netherlands, Wales, Scotland, England and Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Gales is one of four Scottish representatives to be invited to take part in the tournament which last year was played at St Andrews, where the European Team were victorious over the USA in their Ryder/Solheim Cup competition over the Old, New & Jubilee Courses.

He said, ”I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world, play some amazing courses, and meet incredible golfers with disabilities along the way. I’ve played in over 40 team events, mostly flying the flag for Scotland, but I’ve also had the honour of teeing it up with Canadian and US squads too.”