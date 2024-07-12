Fife Golf Trust nominated for national enviromental sustainability award
Fife Golf Trust has been shortlisted in the Nature Rich category at the 2024 VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards.
Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and other leading environmental and business agencies celebrate businesses for their innovative environmental action.
The awards recognise businesses working to reduce pressure on the planet’s resources and accelerate action towards net zero.
Nicole Paterson, chief executive at SEPA, said: “As Scotland’s principal environmental regulator, we innovate, collaborate and drive collective action to help build a stronger, fairer and more sustainable nation. Now more than ever, Scottish consumers are looking to business leaders to take meaningful action and we’re seeing more and more businesses and organisations recognising that environmental innovation and best practice can also bring economic opportunities and benefits.”
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 12.
