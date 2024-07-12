Fife Golf Trust nominated for national enviromental sustainability award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fife trust has been shortlisted as one of 37 Scottish businesses, championing the link between economic success and environmental sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Golf Trust has been shortlisted in the Nature Rich category at the 2024 VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and other leading environmental and business agencies celebrate businesses for their innovative environmental action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise businesses working to reduce pressure on the planet’s resources and accelerate action towards net zero.

Glenrothes is one of five 18-hole courses operated by Fife Golf Trust. (Pic: Google)

Nicole Paterson, chief executive at SEPA, said: “As Scotland’s principal environmental regulator, we innovate, collaborate and drive collective action to help build a stronger, fairer and more sustainable nation. Now more than ever, Scottish consumers are looking to business leaders to take meaningful action and we’re seeing more and more businesses and organisations recognising that environmental innovation and best practice can also bring economic opportunities and benefits.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 12.