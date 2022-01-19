Mary Duffy, from Methil, ordered the two three seaters on June 15 last year from the Sofology store in Kirkcaldy Retail Park.

After ordering the sofas she was assured by a salesman in the store that delivery would take a maximum of 15 weeks, meaning that she should have received her new sofas by the end of September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Duffy, who has been waiting seven months for her sofas to be delivered. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

However, seven months later, she is still waiting and had to cancel her Christmas plans with her family as there was nowhere for them to sit on Christmas Day.

She said: “As we were decorating our living room we sold our old sofas as to not damage them or get paint on them, thinking that we didn’t have long to wait for the new ones to arrive.

"Throughout the summer it wasn’t too bad as we were spending a lot of time in the garden, but obviously as the weather got colder we have had to take the deck chairs inside.

"Sofology have given me at least four or five delivery dates and have either not shown up or cancelled due to the sofas being in the wrong warehouse – to be honest I don’t think they even know where they are!

"We have two deck chairs in the living room and I’ve been putting throws down on the floor for when my grandchildren are round but it’s not ideal.

"I wasn’t even going to put up my Christmas tree last year because of all the stress Sofology has caused me.”

After cancelling her Christmas plans, Mary and her family had to dine out for Christmas dinner.

"We had to go out for our Christmas dinner and it just wasn’t the same as being in the house,” she said.

"I’m so angry and absolutely fuming with Sofology – it’s the first thing on my mind in the morning and the last thing I think about at night.

"The last time they phoned to cancel the delivery I was at work and I almost burst into tears.

"I would advise anyone who is thinking about getting a sofa from Sofology to not bother after all of the hassle I’ve had.”

A Sofology spokesperson said: “We recognise the inconvenience caused and sincerely apologise for the delay that the customer has experienced.

"When a customer places an order with us, we provide an estimated lead time for their product, which is an accurate estimate at the time of purchase. However, these delivery dates remain an estimate and are subject to change.

“At the present time, there are significant global supply chain issues which are affecting many UK businesses and causing delays, often at the last minute.

“Now that we have the order from the supplier, we have confirmed a delivery date with the customer and have discussed that a gesture of goodwill will be agreed once the customer is in receipt of the order and happy with the delivery.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.