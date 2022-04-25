Fife greyhound stadium faces calls for closure as campaigners bid to end sport

The long-established Thornton Greyhound Stadium is the only place to see races in Scotland - but its status as an unregulated track has been challenged by politicians.

Last week a petition to end greyhound racing in Scotland was discussed at a Scottish Parliament committee.

It was lodged by a number of groups, including the SSPCA - and it has the backing of the region’s Green MSP Mark Ruskell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Ruskell with campaigners at the Scottish Parliament

He said the fact Thornton does not have a vet at its races means dogs are at even bigger risk of injury.

But the stadium owners hit back, saying campaigners “overstated” the situation - and pointed to fundraising by its patrons for organisations including a charity which cares for greyhounds.

The track, which hosts weekly meetings, has operated for many years.

Thornton Greyhound Stadium

In 2018, a “greyhound commitment” was introduced by the official regulatory body Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) to improve the welfare of the dogs, and cut the number of injuries.

But Mr Ruskell said Thornton operated without a vet or regulation from GBGB “to ensure that even the most minimal animal welfare standards are met.”

There is no available data on injuries and deaths at Thornton or requirement for data on this to be collected.

Mr Ruskell said: “The growing evidence is clear that even on licensed tracks, greyhounds are at risk of serious harm, injury, and even death.

“At unregulated tracks – like Thornton – the risks are even higher.

“That’s why the SSPCA is joining the rising calls for a ban on greyhound racing, something I’ve been supportive of for many years.”

“In Scotland, greyhound racing is on its last legs. With only one licensed track left, it’s time to act decisively to protect the welfare of greyhounds and finally put an end to it.”

But the track owners hit back.

In an interview with the BBC’s Nine show, owner Paul Brignal, said: “The trouble with all these campaigners is they ­overstate the situation.