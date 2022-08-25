Fife group welcomes launch of new Dylsexia Scotland website
Dyslexia Scotland Fife is celebrating the launch of its parent charity’s new website.
The revamped website features helpful information on common issues faced by the dyslexic community, from support for exams to how to find out if you are dyslexic through to career and employment advice.
The new online shop and donation portals also help raise funds for the charity, to help continue to raise awareness in Fife.
Dawn Roberts, branch Chair said: “It will be a brilliant help to people with dyslexia, teachers, parent and carers and employers in Fife.
“One in ten people in the area is dyslexic, but lots of them won’t even know it.
We encourage everyone from the area to look at the site, learn something new and buy a gift from the shop to support us in our effort to make all of Scotland dyslexia friendly.”
Become a member of Dyslexia Scotland Fife.