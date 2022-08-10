Fife groups and charities urged to apply for share of £1.5m fund

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund was launched by Green MSP Patrick Harvie.

The new Ian Findlay Path Fund managed by Scotland’s walking charity Paths for All, aims to improve air quality, reduce CO2 emissions and improve physical health and mental wellbeing.

The Ian Findlay Path Fund, which was launched this week by Green MSP Patrick Harvey will support path management projects that improve the accessibility and resilience of existing paths between homes, community services, active travel routes and public transport facilities or connections.

Community groups, third sector organisations and charities wanting to improve the accessibility of their local path networks are eligible to apply for between £10,000 to £100,000.

Activities supported could include the removal of barriers, steps, ramps or vegetation; linking community destinations by filling in path connectivity gaps; tackling flooded sections of paths to increase climate change resilience; adding lighting to make paths safer, especially at night or in winter; improving sight lines; and upgrading desire lines.

Rona Gibb, Senior Manager at Paths for All, said: “I would encourage community groups, development trusts and charities to think about the paths in their communities that people use for everyday short journeys that need improving to apply to our new Ian Findlay Path Fund.

“Communities know the desire lines, muddy tracks, pot holed steps or chicanes that are stopping people from easily walking, wheeling or cycling for their short journeys.”