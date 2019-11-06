Fife groups awarded National Lottery funding

Ten groups from across Fife are sharing over £80,000 of good cause funding from the National Lottery.

Gallatown Bike Hub Ltd and the Linton Lane Centre are among the latest funding recipients.

The bike hub will receive £6994 to recruit a new part time development officer to help produce a robust business plan to aid the group’s move towards sustainability.

While Linton Lane receives £8800 to run creative drama workshops for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 who are experiencing homelessness or at high risk of homelessness.

Other organisations from across the Kingdom to receive funding in this latest round are Benarty Community Forum (£9871) to expand its community shop; Crossgates Green Fingers Club (£9500) for a large polytunnel; Carnegie American Football Club (£6973) to develop its under 17 team; Muirhead Outreach Project (£7232) to provide initial eight week support for children and families who have complex issues and are at risk of being separated through the care system; Rural Skills Scotland (£10,000) to run practical woodland sessions across Fife; St Andrews Men’s Shed (£5000) to build an extension to their shed doubling the available floor space; Talking Tandems (£9669) to buy five new tandems for the club that promotes inclusion of people who are blind or visually impaired and Youth 1st (£10,000) to provide free training and development for staff, youth workers, volunteers and young people involved in voluntary sector youth projects in Fife.

A National Lottery Awards for All spokesman said: “Over the last 25 years, National Lottery players have raised an amazing £3.1 billion for 64,000 good causes in Scotland.

“It’s great to see groups across Fife sharing in the celebrations with projects that will bring local people together to meet new friends, learn new skills and build confidence amongst people of all ages.”