Fife group’s call for volunteers to become first responders and help save lives

A call has gone out for volunteers to join the Howe of Fife Community First Responders (CFR) group.

It responds to potentially life-threatening emergencies such as a cardiac arrest, heart attack, stroke, or seizure in the vital first few minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

The Howe of Fife group currently has eight trained volunteers, covering areas from Gateside to Cupar, and from Newburgh to Falkland, including various locations such as Auchtermuchty, Lindores, Dunshalt, Freuchie, Pitlessie, Kingskettle, and Ladybank.

Anyone over 18 with a driving licence can apply to become a community first responder and no previous medical experience required.

Training will be provided by the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) and will cover the Basic Life Saving (BLS) skills that may be required when attending an emergency call.

Sandra Hainey joined as a community first responder in April 2024. She said: “I wanted to play a more active and supportive role in my local community. It has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me. The most rewarding part of has been the time spent with patients, and their families, and seeing the impact we can have in those first few minutes before an ambulance arrives.

“Being there to provide support and a calming voice is often as reassuring as delivering any necessary care and treatment.”

Michael Dickson, SAS chief executive said: “CFRs come from a variety of backgrounds and play a vital role in starting treatment whilst an ambulance is on route.

“They are highly valued by the Scottish Ambulance Service, and I would encourage those with an interest in supporting their community to apply for this opportunity.”

For more information, email the scheme co-ordinator at [email protected]