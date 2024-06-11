Fife groups honoured for exceptional achievements at Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community groups around Fife have scooped awards at the Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards.

Winners in 16 categories were announced at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline. Organised by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA), the awards shine a light on success stories and the brilliant people and organisations that provide vital services to their local communities.

The awards recognised the incredible contribution and outstanding volunteering and voluntary organisations, including five new categories for the 2024 awards. New award categories included Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering, Tackling Poverty, Health and Wellbeing, Social Inclusion, and Children, Young People and Families. Winners included Greener Kirkcaldy and Autism Rocks.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive officer of Fife Voluntary Action, said: “For our team at FVA this is the highlight of our year, when we get to showcase the incredible difference that volunteers and voluntary sector organisations make to the lives of local people and communities in every part of Fife. Our sector is more important than ever as public services struggle to cope with demand and budgetary pressures.

There were winners across 16 categories at the voluntary sector awards (Pic: Fife Voluntary Action)

“It is truly humbling to see their dedication to helping others, and often in difficult circumstances. These amazing people and organisations don’t do it for thanks or recognition, but they truly deserve it.”

FVA received over 250 nominations, making it a tough job for the panel of judges to select only three shortlisted nominees and a winner for each category. The judging panel consisted of Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP, Paul Mooney, FVA Trustee,, and Carol Potter, chief executive of NHS Fife.

The event was hosted by former First Minister, Henry McLeish, with the awards presented by Deputy Provost Councillor Dave Dempsey and award sponsors, making it a special evening of celebration recognising the incredible contribution volunteers bring to the sector.

