Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Growing Kirkcaldy, Cupar in Bloom,and Muchty in Bloom, all received certificates of recognition at the first in person ceremony to be held since 2019. It took place at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh on Friday.

The awards came after judges visited each town to assess the groups’ work across three pillars: horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, a total of 24 awards were available including, for 2023 only, a health and wellbeing award, supported by the Scottish Association for Mental Health, to celebrate this year’s theme.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Soper & Judith Kerr of Growing Kirkcaldy with Growing Kirkcaldy's previous awards (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The non-judged category was introduced in 2021 for groups who wanted access to the support, resources and recognition available through the initiative but did not yet feel ready to participate in a judged category.

Juliette Camburn, senior officer, community initiatives at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to wish a huge congratulations to the three groups in Fife who were honoured at this year’s Beautiful Scotland awards night. Being together in person to celebrate the collective efforts to improve our local communities, after such a long absence, has been fantastic.

“We’re facing climate and nature crises in Scotland, and everyone must play their part to halt biodiversity loss and to protect and enhance nature. The efforts of our groups is truly inspiring, ensuring their local areas are not only protected but improved for future generations.