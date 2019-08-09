Fife groups urged to apply for People’s Postcode Lottery funding

Charities and community groups across north east Fife are being urged not to miss out on applying for funding from a pot of over £3 million that has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

A wide range of community organisations, from registered charities, to voluntary groups and social enterprises, have until August 14 to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

The funding can be accessed through three different trusts and each trust supports projects focussed on different themes. Groups are encouraged to apply to the trust that best fits their proposed project. Over 300 groups were awarded grants earlier this year, with sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and sensory gardens for people with dementia among some of the organisations that benefitted.

Stephen Gethins MP said: “There are countless organisations doing fantastic work across north east Fife. This is the perfect opportunity for them to take advantage of the funding available and expand the reach of an existing service, get a new project off the ground, or allow it to help extend an already successful initiative. I strongly encourage as many groups as possible to apply.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, added: “It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery – over £3 million in grants will have a tremendous impact on grass-roots groups across Britain.

“Between the three trusts, a huge array of projects is able to benefit, and I would urge all groups to look at the funding guides and apply.”

For more information and apply please visit www.postcodetrust.org.uk.