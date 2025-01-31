Fife groups welcome support in Creative Scotland’s multi-year funding announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife arts company has secured higher funding from Creative Scotland.

Fife Contemporary got a 50% increase in the latest round from the development body for the arts as it made its multi-year funding announcement. It is the first time the St Andrews based group’s support has risen since 2017.

It was one of several which saw increased funding, taking the Kingdom’s share to over £700,000.

Fife Contemporary is an independent craft and visual arts organisation which runs a Fife-wide programme of visual art and craft exhibitions, events and activities to support artists and makers and for the public.

Curator Cat Dunn admires artist Emelia Kerr Beale's textile sculpture trust in the Crafted Selves exhibition (Pic: Neil Hanna)

It says its public programme “enables audiences to experience and connect to some of the most interesting, innovative and high-quality work being produced by visual art and craft artists in Scotland today” - and thanks to the funding announcement it will be able to do more and reach even more people.

Kate Grenyer, director, says “Like many organisations, our funding from Creative Scotland has been at a standstill since 2017. This announcement today is a welcome investment in our work and an endorsement of the value we bring to contemporary art and craft activity and programming in Fife and the wider sector across Scotland. It is such a positive lift for creative communities in Fife, which I believe is one of Scotland's most exciting but often underrated creative places.

“We were also excited to see that other Fife-based organisations, including some of our regular collaborators, have also received multi-year funding for the first time. Where previously Fife-based organisations secured just £105,000 of regular funding per year from Creative Scotland, from March organisations across Fife will be in receipt of over £700,000 per year between them.”

Among the other arts groups to secure funding were St Andrews’ poetry festival StAnza , Forgan Arts Centre, and intersectional feminist theatre company Stellar Quines which recently relocated from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy.

Summer school activity (Pic: Fife Contemporary)

They all emerged successful from a lost list of over 250 applications.

Robert Wilson, chair of Creative Scotland said the funding would “bring a renewed sense of stability and certainty to Scotland’s culture sector.” He continued: “Thanks to the vote of confidence in the culture sector, demonstrated by the recently announced budget from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland can offer stable, year-on-year funding to more organisations than ever before. I’m particularly pleased that this funding will increase further from next year, enabling even more fantastic artistic and creative work to be developed here in Scotland.

“Stable, long-term funding for as many organisations as possible is the underlying principle of the Multi-Year Funding programme, and we are delighted to be able to bring it to fruition. This funding means that we are able to bring so many new, community focused organisations into the portfolio, while also providing significant increases to those more established organisations which have been on standstill, regular funding for so many years.

“I’m also very pleased to be able to offer 13 further organisations significant amounts of development funding, to enable them to come into the portfolio in its second year. This signals a significant moment of positive change for Scotland’s cultural community, and I hope that, after the deeply challenging time of the pandemic, and the difficulties that have faced the sector in the subsequent years, that now is the time that we can look forward with confidence and the Scottish culture sector can get on with what it does best, producing outstanding art and creativity for everyone to enjoy.”