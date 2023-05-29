Aeternum Crossfit gym in Lochgelly will participate in a marathon rowing session on Sunday (May 28). A total of 60 members have paid £10 each to take part, adding £600 to the pot. Those taking part have been arranged into 15 teams of four, each of which will row 42195 metres.

Doors open for the event at 12.00pm with rowing kicking off at 1.00pm - with the full distance expected to take around three hours to complete.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend with tea, coffee and homebaking on offer and a raffle also taking place on the day.

Members of Aeternum Crossfit will take part in the marathon rowing event

In addition to the money donated by those taking part, raffle ticket sales have already raised a further £300. All funds raised by the event are going to Cardenden Play Park committee and the Battle Cancer charity.

Dean Jarvis, a member of the gym, said: “It’s a great community within the gym. There are always two or three fundraising events per year. We always try to keep the money local”.

