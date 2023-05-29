Fife gym plans rowing marathon fundraiser for two charities
Aeternum Crossfit gym in Lochgelly will participate in a marathon rowing session on Sunday (May 28). A total of 60 members have paid £10 each to take part, adding £600 to the pot. Those taking part have been arranged into 15 teams of four, each of which will row 42195 metres.
Doors open for the event at 12.00pm with rowing kicking off at 1.00pm - with the full distance expected to take around three hours to complete.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend with tea, coffee and homebaking on offer and a raffle also taking place on the day.
In addition to the money donated by those taking part, raffle ticket sales have already raised a further £300. All funds raised by the event are going to Cardenden Play Park committee and the Battle Cancer charity.
Dean Jarvis, a member of the gym, said: “It’s a great community within the gym. There are always two or three fundraising events per year. We always try to keep the money local”.
The gym has a long history of fundraising for the local community. Recent years have seen the gym raising money to donate Christmas gifts and Easter eggs to local children. It also raised funds for Maggie’s Fife during the Covid-19 lockdown in support of a fellow member going through cancer treatment. It ran a daily 250 rep challenge during the members’ 25 days of chemotherapy treatment, raising a total of £10,000.