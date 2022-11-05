Fife Council’s ‘Our Minds Matter’ has teamed up with Scottish Autism to launch the Flourish Project in Fife.

It is designed to support parents and carers of young people in Fife up to the age of 26 who have neurodevelopmental differences.

The project offers a range of holistic approaches to support wellbeing, from personalised advice to peer support, with the aim of empowering parents and carers to support their own and the young person's emotional wellbeing.

The project has launched in Fife

Joanna Panese, Scottish Autism's Practice and Community Development Lead, said: "Having access to the right support pre, during and post diagnosis is so important and can make a huge difference to the overall wellbeing of families."