Fife harbour to host Red Bull's slippery challenge Up The Mast - and you could give it a go

Red Bull Up The Mast has been popular in the USA and Turkey, and will come to St Andrews in September. (pic: Red Bull Content Pool)

A unique challenge designed to test competitors’ speed, skill and sheer determination is coming to St Andrews next month.

Red Bull has announced it is inviting 100 people to see if they are brave enough to take on a brand-new slippery challenge.

Red Bull Up The Mast will take place in the town’s harbour on September 21 between noon and 4pm.

Participants will test their speed, balance and will power as they attempt to grab the flag at the end of a greased mast situated in St Andrews Harbour.

Competitors run the pole in Philadelphia. Locals in St Andrews will have the chance to take on the slippery challenge. (pic: Red Bull Content Pool)

The competition will consist of two high-stakes stages before a winner is declared.

All participants will have the chance to run the mast, but only those who grab the flag will advance to the final round.

In the final round, whoever grabs the flag the fastest will be declared the winner.

The competition is part of Red Bull’s wider Up The Mast series, which has so far seen hugely successful events in Turkey and the USA.

The event is open to all participants over the age of 18. Spectating is free with entertainment and live music provided on the day. Dressing up is encouraged.

Registrations for the St Andrews event open on September 9 with 100 participants randomly selected from those registered to take part.

To find out more about Red Bull Up The Mast visit www.redbull.co.uk/upthemast