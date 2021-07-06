Hospitals across the Kingdom are under renewed pressure as the virus spreads once more

There are currently 12 COVID patients in hospital, but that number is predicted to rise in the coming weeks.

NHS Fife is operating its surge wards at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy to provide additional capacity at this time- as well as additional capacity at Queen Margaret Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture Michael Gillen

And it has now asked bank nurse staff to step up to support colleagues across many clinical areas.

A spokesman said: “What is different this time is we currently have more emergency surgical and medical patient admissions than during the previous waves.

“All our health and care services are under increasing strain from this demand.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

“This is also compounded with a number of staff self-isolating, which is adding to the challenge.”

NHS Fife said help was needed across clinical areas now, and it called on staff with a bank contracts to “helping to continue to deliver safe, patient centred care during this challenging time.”It is also offering fixed term contracts within many wards - and will also welcome back staff who have not worked in the field for some time.

The authority’s appeal ended: “Thank you in advance for playing a vital role in health and care delivery.”

Dr Chris McKenna, medical director, said this week and “all health and care services are under increasing strain” from the demands sparked by the virus.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.