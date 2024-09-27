Fife health bosses reveal 'most significant risk' to finances in £55m black hole

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NHS finances in Fife are facing their biggest challenge with a projected £55 million shortfall - and the biggest concerns centre around Fife Health and Social Care Partnership which is responsible for community health services, health visits, and medical care of the elderly and children.

NHS Fife is facing an £8m bill to fill its black hole as continuing cost pressures and unachieved savings brought forward from previous budgets impact, and the Integrated Joint Board’s budget is the biggest issue.

Since March, NHS Fife has been warning the Scottish Government that it can’t balance its books and is warning of a £55 million budget gap by March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s board meeting, Margo McGurk, director of finance, told members: “The financial position of NHS Scotland and NHS Fife for 2024/25 represents the highest level of challenge since devolution. The whole system is faced with challenges, and I want to recognise the context when we’re talking about financial performance.”

NHS Fife's Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy (Image by Danyel VanReenen)

NHS Fife chair Pat Kilpatrick pinpointed the IJB budget as “the most significant risk” to NHS Fife’s financial outcome.

“We need to be really clear and the timescales need to be put around this to make sure we can work with the IJB to understand what it’s going to do and how it’s unlikely we’re going to be able to fund these gaps. It just puts us further into overspend.” A recovery plan is to be discussed this week, but it would still leave a financial gap. However, it’s not all bad news. In July, the health board received an unexpected, one-off £3.4 million cash boost from Holyrood, which brought Fife’s projected end of the year budget gap down to £51.3 million.

Ms McGurk said that the rate of overspend is “slowing and now flat-lining” now as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In July the in-month position flat-lined with that of June which is positive,” her report stated. “However, it is essential that we increase the pace of savings delivery and do not fall behind in planned trajectories.”

NHS Fife will continue to work towards its savings goals and the IJB recovery plan will be discussed by HSCP members on Friday morning.