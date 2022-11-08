Gemma Lawson, a healthcare support worker at Cameron Hospital in Leven, was named winner of the first People’s Choice Award.

It was specially created to recognise the extraordinary work of NHS Scotland staff, social care staff and carers in responding to the pandemic, and a shortlist of six finalists was put to the public vote.

And the Rapid Cancer Diagnosis Service at Victoria Hospital won the innovation award.

Gemma Lawson with her award

The Scottish Health Awards celebrated NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who went above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

During the pandemic, Gemma volunteered at the hospital alongside her official role, coming in after her shifts were finished to support the mental health and wellbeing of patients throughout this challenging period.

Organising everything from nail painting and crosswords to bingo and even a garden party for the Queen’s Jubilee, her dedication made each patient’s stay more comfortable and less lonely.

The Rapid Cancer Diagnosis Service (RCDS) began operating at the Victoria Hospital in 2021 with the aim of providing patients with a clear referral pathway that offers faster, easier access to diagnosis.

Designed for patients with vague symptoms who do not meet the criteria for Urgent Suspicion of Cancer pathways, the team’s tireless efforts to continually improve the service saw them take the top honour in the category.