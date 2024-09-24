Fife Health Charity opens door to funding to community projects – this is how to apply
It has long supported healthcare-based initiatives, funding projects across the Kingdom’s hospitals and health centres that have helped enhance the experience of patients, visitors, and staff alike.
Now, for the first time, Fife Health Charity is branching out to independently fund community-based projects through its new Community Grants Programme. It will fund community projects that support children and young people and help improve their overall mental wellbeing.
The programme will provide grants up £5,000 to registered charities which deliver work across the Kingdom, focused on children and young people and their families.
You can find out more about the wide range of projects and activities funded by Fife Health Charity, at www.nhsfife.org/fife-health-charity/what-weve-funded/
Mark McGeachie, director, explained why children and young people were chosen to benefit first from the new grants programme.
He said: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children and young people in Fife and elsewhere is well-documented, and its effects are still felt a number of years later.
“We know that community-based learning and activities make a huge contribution to the health and wellbeing of children and young people. Providing funding which enables charities across Fife to deliver these opportunities, that were badly affected by the pandemic, will have significant mental, social and indeed physical benefits for children and young people living in Fife.”
Charities who wish to apply for funding can find out how to do so at www.nhsfife.org/fife-health-charity/community-grants-programme/.
Applications close at 9:00am on Monday, November 4, with grants awarded in January 2025.
Mr McGeachie added: “As a charity we want to enhance the wellbeing of people across Fife. We believe that providing funding for community-based activities will help to achieve this alongside our work to benefit the patients and staff of NHS Fife. All our work is only made possible by the generosity of the people of Fife, and beyond, who donate to our charity. Over the coming years our ambition is to grow the amount of funding we can provide to help benefit many more people across the Kingdom. “
