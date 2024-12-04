Fife health savings plan: £5m package ‘at risk’ of falling through

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership has been told that £5 million of the organisation’s recovery plan is at risk of falling through - just weeks after it was approved by members.

It was intended to deliver up to £13 million of recovery actions across services, but Audrey Valente, chief finance officer, said delivering on those promises was “proving to be particularly challenging”.

The recovery plan, which was approved behind closed doors in October, included cuts and service reductions which will impact staffing, respite provision, and social work care packages across the Kingdom.

Ms Valente avoided making any detailed projections about the recovery plan’s progress to date but she did reveal that the social care cuts were at risk.

“There was a £5 million savings earmarked for pausing social care packages for care at home and care homes,” she said. “At the moment, I think we are likely to deliver very little of that.”

However, she said the Partnership is still “fairly positive” about the savings to be made through workforce changes. Cuts to respite care for eligible carers – from six weeks to three weeks – are poised to progress as well.

“Delivery of some of those actions is proving to be particularly challenging given the whole system pressure we’re facing across our health and partnership services,” Ms Valente said. “Although it’s likely that the recovery actions will have a positive impact on our financial position, it’s unlikely to be at the levels originally expected.”

Ms Valente also emphasised that it’s “early days” for the recovery plan, and she refrained from discussing its progress to date in detail.

Arlene Wood, a member of the board, raised concerns about the lack of information about its progress.

“I’m concerned that we’re in the last quarter of the year and not really clear about what recovery plan will deliver,” she said.

However, Ms Valente assured the Partnership that financial reports are being presented to the finance and scrutiny committee every four weeks to allow “further scrutiny” of the financial position. She also promised to think of ways to keep the wider Partnership informed of negative financial changes in the meantime.