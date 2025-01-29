Fife health & social care recovery plan ‘challenging’ in bid to find savings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The health and social care recovery plan is “unlikely” to deliver much more than £1 million worth of savings.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has been told that most of the organisation’s recovery plan is at risk of falling through completely.

It was intended to deliver up to £13 million of savings, but never expected to completely bridge the partnership's budget gap. Now Audrey Valente, chief finance officer, has said it is unlikely to even fully deliver the savings that it intended.

“The recovery plan approved in October has proven challenging to deliver, and we think it’s unlikely we’ll be able to deliver any significant savings due to system demands,” Ms Valente told this week’s meeting. “There are probably only very small recovery actions that are actually going to deliver savings for us, and I think we’re probably just looking at over £1 million from that.”

Fife Health & Social Care is facing challenging delivering savings (Pic: stevepb/pixabay)

The recovery plan was approved behind closed doors in October, and it included cuts and service reductions which impacted staffing, respite provision, and social work care packages across the Kingdom.

The HSCP was warned in December that £5 million of the organisation’s recovery plan was at risk of falling through, but now it has been told that the partnership will probably only see “very small values” by the end of year.

Part of the recovery plan counted on bringing in some additional income, which Ms Valente said is one of the biggest areas of recovery success so far.

She said there are other “small bits and pieces” that have made good, but she was clear: the big areas of the recovery plan not come to fruition.

“The big areas of the plan have proven to not really deliver any particular savings for us,” she said.

The HSCP is meeting once every four weeks with both NHS Fife and Fife Council to discuss the situation – which affects both organisations.

“They’re fully aware of the current position and they recognise we are looking at a risk share agreement by the end of the year, and those discussions are ongoing,” Ms Valente said.

“They are also aware that we are doing everything we can to try and minimise that overspend. We are looking at everything and we are turning every stone to try and minimise wherever we can.”