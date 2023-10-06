Fife health staff honoured at annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More 120 people attended the event at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy - the first to be held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The evening opened with a special video message from broadcaster and raconteur, Gyles Brandreth, who was cared for at the Victoria Hospital after a fall during a visit to Anstruther. Guests were also treated to a performance by the staff choir, Healthy Harmonies, who performed a medley of songs from their recent concerts.

Individuals and teams were recognised across ten categories. The lifetime achievement award was won by therapies service manager, Karen Gray, who dedicated her career to the physiotherapy service in Fife before her retirement after 38 years’ service.

Award winners pictured at the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy (Pic: NHS Fife)

Consultant haematologist, Dr Kerri Davidson, took home the inspiration award after winning a vote amongst NHS Fife staff. She was acknowledged for her leadership during the pandemic, her work as a teacher and clinical supervisor, and the empathetic care she provides to patients.