Fife health staff honoured at annual awards ceremony
More 120 people attended the event at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy - the first to be held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
The evening opened with a special video message from broadcaster and raconteur, Gyles Brandreth, who was cared for at the Victoria Hospital after a fall during a visit to Anstruther. Guests were also treated to a performance by the staff choir, Healthy Harmonies, who performed a medley of songs from their recent concerts.
Individuals and teams were recognised across ten categories. The lifetime achievement award was won by therapies service manager, Karen Gray, who dedicated her career to the physiotherapy service in Fife before her retirement after 38 years’ service.
Consultant haematologist, Dr Kerri Davidson, took home the inspiration award after winning a vote amongst NHS Fife staff. She was acknowledged for her leadership during the pandemic, her work as a teacher and clinical supervisor, and the empathetic care she provides to patients.
Alistair Morris, acting chair of the NHS Fife Board, said: “The healthcare staff working in our hospitals and in communities across Fife deserve immense credit for the hard work and dedication they show, day-in and day-out. Our awards give us the opportunity to begin to recognise these efforts. It was truly humbling to hear the stories of the incredible work carried out by teams and individuals across Fife, and I want to congratulate both our deserving nominees and winners.”Other award winners included: Rising Star – Sian Connor, trainee assistant practitioner, community nursing; volunteer Award - Peter Aitken; health and wellbeing award - Health Promotion; service improvement award - Rachael Swan, speech and language therapist; inspiration award – Dr Kerri Davidson, consultant haematologist; lifetime achievement award - Karen Gray, therapies service manager; unsung hero award - Jane Anderson, radiology manager; innovation award – Fife Rheumatology Service; team of the year award – infection prevention and control care home team; chair's award - Jamie Anderson, pharmacy technician.