The ‘Hospitality Takeover Day’ at Beath High School was an opportunity for them to explore the possible career paths available to them in the hospitality industry.

Jillian Robb from Springboard ran the event this week, and was able to invite a number of employers from around Fife to demonstrate the opportunities available.

She explained: “We take over the full curriculum for the full day. There are seven periods with the first one being the welcome assembly where we talk about how hospitality, leisure and tourism are obviously a massive part of the Scottish economy.”

The curriculum takeover day was an opportunity for pupils to experience working in the hospitality industry (Pic: Submitted)

Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel, Montagues and CH&Co amongst others were on hand to provide classes for students at the Cowdenbeath school.

Ryan Wallace from the hotel demonstrated a range of classic mocktails before allowing students to create their own, with a winner chosen at the end, and their drink will be served at the Dean Park.

Jillian said the day was an opportunity for pupils to learn more about the industry. She said: “What we are trying to say is that it is a vibrant industry that makes a fabulous career path.”

