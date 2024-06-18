Fife high school sweethearts celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

By Callum McCormack
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
A Markinch couple have reached an incredible milestone by celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary this month - having met at high school in Cupar.

Elizabeth and Andrew Crawford, known as Betty and Drew, of Mount Frost Gardens, celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary, the term for those who reach 70 years of marriage, on Wednesday, June 5.

The pair were high school sweethearts, having first met whilst pupils at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar. They then married in Falkland Church in 1954 and went on to have two children, Roderick and Tracy.

Betty ran a drapery shop, and Drew was an English teacher who would then take on the post of principal teacher of English at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes. Later, Drew also ran a grocery shop for many years whilst still a teacher at the school.

Drew and Betty Crawford celebrated their platinum wedding anniversarry this month (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)Drew and Betty Crawford celebrated their platinum wedding anniversarry this month (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)
After their retirement they became well travelled, enjoying trips around the world - including to Canada and the Far East, and gardening. Both remain devoted grandparents.

Betty and Drew celebrated the incredible longevity of their marriage with family and friends at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy, and during the gathering they were visited by Councillor Jan Wincott, presenting flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

By reaching 70 years of marriage, Betty and Drew enter an extraordinarily rare group, which makes them one in a million. According to figures published in 2017, it is estimated that around 70 couples reach the milestone each year.

