As of April, Levenmouth Academy had an 81.7% attendance rate while Lochgelly bottomed out at 80.6%. The schools were both five percentage points below the Fife average of 86.7% and nearly ten points behind the Kingdom’s most well attended high schools in Dunfermline and Woodmills.

Officers presented an interim progress report detailing attendance rates and predicted attainment of 2023 learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a well evidenced link between attainment and school attendance,” the report stated. “We know that good attendance at school is a key factor in supporting improved outcomes for young people. Post-pandemic all local authorities are reporting via networks that there has been a decrease in attendance across Scotland, which is reflected in Fife’s attendance overall.”

The figures were presented to councillors this week

Officers drew links between poverty and attendance/attainment results as one explanation for regional differences.

However, the biggest portion of children at risk of not attaining SCQF level 3 attainment are those with additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across Fife, 154 students - 3.7% of the overall S4 roll - are projected as “at risk” of not achieving SCQF level 3 literacy this year and 141 as “at risk” of not achieving SCQF level 3 numeracy whose those most likely not to attainin the Department of Additional Support (DAS).

Education officers reminded the committee that DAS is composed of learners who would have formerly been separated at “special schools.”

“SCQF 4 is quite a high level for DAS kids. Some might not realistically be able to achieve that, but it’s about the experience. We created DAS to keep kids within their community,” officers said.

The report emphasised the action the education service is taking to help with attendance and attainment – “where learners are identified as being off track, schools plan appropriate interventions,” the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad