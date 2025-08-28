Fife history buff turns preserving military medals into growing business

A Fife history buff has turned his side hustle in medal restoration into a growing business, helping families preserve personal and military history.

Crown Ceremonial Services, founded by Brodie Savage, specialises in the mounting and restoration of military and civilian medals using traditional techniques. The Lochgelly-based business also offers bespoke medal and art framing, and restores and resells vintage artwork.

The idea first took shape in 2021 when Brodie, who once played the bagpipes with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, was asked to step in at short notice to perform at a World War II veteran’s funeral. When the organisers mentioned they’d found the veteran’s medals but didn’t have time to send them off to be mounted, he offered to try himself.

He said: “I’d dabbled in a bit of restoration before and really enjoyed it. I figured I’d give it a go, and if it didn’t work, they could always send the medals away later, but I got the job done on time. The CEO of a local forces charity assisting with the funeral – a former Coldstream Guards Warrant Officer – saw the medals and asked me to do his next. One job turned into two, and before long I decided to start Crown Medal Mounting.”

Crown Ceremonial Services was founded by Brodie Savage (Pics: Submitted)

As demand grew, Brodie combined his medal-mounting brand with his bagpiping work under the Crown Ceremonial Services name. In September 2023, he left his job in hospitality to focus on the business full-time.

Eager to expand his offering, he completed a framing course and spotted an opportunity to add bespoke framing to his medal work. With a £6500 loan from X-Forces Enterprise (XFE) through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, Brodie purchased framing equipment, medal-mounting stock, and workshop tools.

He added: “The loan came at just the right time - I was turning down framing requests because I lacked the kit.

“Thanks to XFE, the funds were in my account within a week of submitting my application, and the team were incredibly supportive, offering mentoring and opportunities to showcase at events like the Veterans UK Expo. Customer trust is at the heart of what we do. People are understandably nervous about mailing their medals away, but by offering video consultations and treating each piece with care, we’ve built a loyal following.”

Brodie has since received a top-up loan to branch into art restoration. He now sources vintage artwork, restores it using his framing equipment, and sells the finished pieces at local markets alongside his medal displays. With demand continuing to grow, he is now considering bringing someone on board to support the expanding range of services.

Since its inception in 2012, the Start Up Loans programme has provided more than £5m to around 500 start-ups in Fife.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Brodie has turned his personal passion and traditional skills into a thriving business.

“Crown Ceremonial Services is preserving history with care and craftsmanship, and we’re proud that the Start Up Loans programme has supported its growth. We’re also pleased to back members of the Armed Forces community as they take the next step in their business journey.”