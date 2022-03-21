Fife holiday park owners pleased with audience reaction to TV show Life on the Bay

Life on the Bay will be launched on the BBC Scotland channel on Sunday. Picture: Robert Pereira Hind

Life on the Bay, which finished its eight episode run a few weeks ago, focused on the goings-on at family-run Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn.

Shown on Sunday evenings, the documentary depicted the realities of running one of the nation’s biggest holiday parks – including the challenges thrown up by Covid.

The series covered four decades of insights and stories from those who work, visit and stay at the popular park, which is owned by the Wallace family.

It also shone a light on the family themselves, particularly general manager Steven.

He said: “We had a fantastic reaction to the series.

"The many scenic shots in the show certainly do justice to our lovely surroundings.

"It was great that the weather last summer was so nice when a lot of the filming took place.

"We feel that the programme certainly did its bit for tourism in Fife.

"It’s true that many people do come here for the amazing views – they’ve been a constant over the last 30 years, along with a Wallace at the helm of this business.”

The holiday park started as a simple caravan park with 160 vans in the 1980s but it has grown to become a multi-million pound enterprise with a four star hotel at its centre.

Over the years, three generations of the Wallace family have been involved in the business with Steven, his dad Alan, uncle Tommy and grandfather Thomas all appearing on the show.

"We were all really pleased with the series and think that Red Sky Productions who put it together did an amazing job,” Steven continued.

"It was a very entertaining watch, the strength bring the people featured, they were all so genuine in their love of Pettycur.

"It was an absolute no brainer to get involved and do this when we were first approached by Red Sky.

"They put us at our ease and told us just to be ourselves.

"We are so glad everyone enjoyed it all so much.”

