Fife holiday park unveils £1.1m expansion plan to more than double in size

The owners of Knockhill Farm at Strathkinnes have lodged a planning application with Fife Council for an additional 28 lodges.

PJ & L Woods, currently have 19 lodges on the site.

The £1.1m development would also create two new jobs - and boost accommodation for visitors in north east Fife.

Knockhill Farm at Strathkinnes

Owned by husband and wife team, Peter and Linda Woods, Knockhill has views across the Eden Estuary and is just four miles from St Andrews.

In 2013 they converted an old farm building into six guest suites and have run a very successful bed and breakfast business from the farm since August 2014.

In 2019 they gained planning permission for 19 holiday lodges.

Now the business is looking to expand further.

In a supporting statement, submitted with the planning application, it said: “The investment to date in their bed and breakfast business and holiday lodge park has been in the region of £1.4m.

“Demand for the holiday lodges has been extremely high and the family now see an opportunity to invest further in the park and expand the business to meet the demand from customers.”If approved, the lodges would be sited on unused farmland.