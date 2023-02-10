Guests at Abbeyford Leisure parks across Fife have generously donated £1,140 to the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) this year, meaning more than £4,000 has been contributed to the maintenance of the popular tourist route.

Peter Davies, head of marketing operations at Abbeyford Leisure, said: “The Fife Coastal Path is enjoyed by many of our guests every year and is a hugely important and much-loved feature of our coast.

“It’s essential that the path and the surrounding wildlife habitats are properly cared for and safeguarded.

Peter Davies from Abbeyford Leisure; George Eaves, field teams manager FCCT; Tom Quayle, access & recreation manager, FCCT pictured on Fife Coastal Path at Elie Holiday Park.

“The Big Green Footprint Scheme is an exciting and imaginative way to ensure this happens, and we’re delighted to continue to support the initiative”

Businesses are encouraged to support the development and maintenance of the path via The Big Green Footprint Scheme, which Abbeyford Leisure was a founding member of. Donations are collected in a variety of ways, from corporate volunteering activities to asking customers to make a small voluntary donation.

George Eaves, field teams manager FCCT, commented: “Abbeyford Leisure’s continued

support of the Big Green Footprint Scheme plays an important role in helping to ensure that Fife’s natural beauty, including the Fife Coastal Path, is preserved and developed for future generations.”