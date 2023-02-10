Fife holiday parks make £1000 donation to Fife Coast and Countryside Trust
A holiday park company that operates three sites in Fife has donated more than £1000 towards maintenance of the Fife Coastal Path.
Guests at Abbeyford Leisure parks across Fife have generously donated £1,140 to the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) this year, meaning more than £4,000 has been contributed to the maintenance of the popular tourist route.
Peter Davies, head of marketing operations at Abbeyford Leisure, said: “The Fife Coastal Path is enjoyed by many of our guests every year and is a hugely important and much-loved feature of our coast.
“It’s essential that the path and the surrounding wildlife habitats are properly cared for and safeguarded.
“The Big Green Footprint Scheme is an exciting and imaginative way to ensure this happens, and we’re delighted to continue to support the initiative”
Businesses are encouraged to support the development and maintenance of the path via The Big Green Footprint Scheme, which Abbeyford Leisure was a founding member of. Donations are collected in a variety of ways, from corporate volunteering activities to asking customers to make a small voluntary donation.
George Eaves, field teams manager FCCT, commented: “Abbeyford Leisure’s continued
support of the Big Green Footprint Scheme plays an important role in helping to ensure that Fife’s natural beauty, including the Fife Coastal Path, is preserved and developed for future generations.”
The coastal path runs from Kincardine to Newburgh and connects three Abbeyford Leisure, St Andrews, St Monans and Elie, as well as their cottages in Lower Largo. Visitor numbers have continued to grow and footfall is above pre-Covid levels.