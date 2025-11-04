Fife horror film studio launches new B-Team and its first three films at at glitzy event

A new horror film studio has launched in Kirkcaldy with a black-tie event.

The B-Team comes under the banner of the British Horror Studio, founded by film-maker Lawrie Brewster and writer and producer, Sarah Daly, and will produced three new feature films. It is headed up by actress and co-founder Megan Tremethick, and producer Paul William Kelly who were joined by guests from across Scotland for the formal, glitzy launch.

The B-Team, is the latest development under the British Horror Studio banner which specialises in Gothic, folk and psychological horror and has produced a number of feature films shot in Scotland, including Lord of Tears, The Unkindness of Ravens, For We Are Many and In the Grip of Terror. It also brings together the revived Amicus Productions - one of the most iconic names in British genre filmmaking from the 1960s and 70s - and Fife Creative Studios, a charity that supports local arts and education.

The B-Team will focus on smaller-scale, director-driven productions that draw on classic cinema, Gothic storytelling and Romantic influences, while creating opportunities for emerging filmmakers to develop projects in Scotland.

Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly

Three new feature films were announced at the launch including a 1930s-inspired anachronistic horror romance, directed by Irish filmmaker Tom Staunton, starring Megan Tremethick and Novarro Ramon; an intense psychological horror inspired by Norse history, to be directed by actor and fight coordinator Calum (Caz) Paul; and Meow! a 1990s-style pursuit horror marking the directorial debut of Dorian Todd.

Lawrie Brewster said: “Our launch event for the B-Team presented a valuable opportunity to visualise the shifting arts culture in our own studio, as we make a direct drive towards stylised and anachronistic film creations that dispense with the trendy detachment of urban dramas that do so little to present the romance and melodrama that fills our lives.

“As a boutique studio, we have the opportunity to present our work for an audience that wants more from their horror than disposable pop culture, but something magical, emotional, and that can stand the test of time. What we are starting now will transform the history of independent genre film in the UK forever.”

Megan Tremethick, actress and co-founder, added: “The B-Team is inspired by the spirit of Tigon Productions, that bold, arthouse, cult edge of 1960s British cinema. We will follow in the footsteps of the British Horror Studio by championing a return to Romanticism and classic cinema, with a special focus on the surreal, the subversive and the transgressive.”

Scenes from the black tie launch of the B-team.

Paul William Kelly added: “Our aim is to create smaller, more experimental feature films, artist led works that give filmmakers the opportunity to collaborate with the British Horror Studio and to forge the next generation of British storytellers. Not stories shaped by fleeting trends or the whims of pop culture, but by the proud traditions of British theatre, Gothic art and Romantic sensibilities - artist led, bold. timeless.”

The British Horror Studio is currently in post-production on several projects, including Black Chariot, For We Are Many 2, Sawney I and II, The Slave and the General and Spoiling You, all of which are being developed from its base in the Lang Toun.

In partnership with Amicus Productions, the studio recently released In the Grip of Terror, the first Amicus feature in over 50 years, and The Reign of Queen Ginnarra, a dark medieval fantasy drama.