There have been more than 30 sexual assaults in hospitals in Fife in the last five years, leading to 20 people being charged, new figures have revealed.

An MSP has described her “grave concern” at the numbers, but NHS Fife said incidents were “very rare” and always investigated.

Roz McCall, a Conservative list MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, spoke out after the data was published by Women’s Rights Network in its report ‘How Safe are our Scottish Hospitals’ which revealed incidents occurring within healthcare settings, including hospital wards.

The statistics showed that NHS Fife recorded 34 sexual assaults, with 18 taking place on hospital wards. Police charged 20 individuals in connection with them. Fife's figures place it as the third-highest area for reported sexual assaults in NHS hospitals across Scotland for the period.

Roz McCall; MSP raised her concerns over the number of sexual assaults in Fife hospitals (Pics: Submitted/Fife Free Press)

Ms McCall said: "These statistics are utterly shocking and demand urgent action. NHS Fife is already under significant strain, with mounting pressures on staff and resources.

“The fact that it now ranks third highest for reported sexual assaults in hospitals is deeply concerning. Recent high-profile cases have further highlighted the urgent need for a review of safeguards for women in our hospitals, and these figures do little to lower concern. Patients and their families must be reassured that their safety is paramount."

" Every individual has the right to feel safe when receiving medical care, yet these figures reveal a deeply concerning trend of sexual violence occurring in what should be a place of care and recovery."

She wants the Scottish Government to conduct an urgent review of hospital security measures to ensure patient safety, implement robust safeguarding protocols, and give clear guidance to NHS boards on reporting and addressing incidents.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: "The safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority and we take any reported incidents of this nature in our hospitals extremely seriously. It remains very rare for incidents of this type to occur in our hospitals. Where an incident is reported to us, there are robust procedures in place to ensure there is a thorough investigation and prompt escalation to Police Scotland."