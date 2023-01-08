NHS Fife has re-introduced the restrictions at Wards 3, 5, 6, 7,and 8 at Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, as well as Cameron Hospital, Leven, and Glenrothes Hospital.

No changes have been announced to access to visitors to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The health authority said the changes were made to “protect patients, staff and services.”

Until further notice, people visiting the three hospitals will have to book a time slot in advance

To book, they need to call the ward they wish to visit in advance of attending.

A spokesperson for NHSFife said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you and thank you for your understanding and patience at this time.

The restrictions come as NHS Fife warns its services are facing “unrelenting” pressures on the back of two extended Bank Holiday weekends over the festive period ahead of a tough winter.

Accident and emergency is dealing with record numbers, and hospitals have recorded many more acutely unwell people who need admission after contracting COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses.

Janette Keenan, director of nursing, said everything possible is being done to maintain services.

“We expected that this winter would be as challenging as we have ever faced,” she said. “Unfortunately, that is reflected in the pressures we are seeing at present, despite the additional capacity we have created across the system.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard in hugely difficult circumstances. Their continued dedication and their efforts to try and provide patients with good quality care, despite the incredible pressures on services, is hugely appreciated. I’d like to thank them all for the unwavering effort they continue to make as we move into another busy and demanding month.”

She urged Fifers to help by alleviating pressure on the system where possible.

“Everyone can help healthcare services in Fife by playing their part – this means ensuring you get your Covid and flu vaccinations and knowing where to go for help should you need it, for example.

“Our emergency department continues to be extremely busy and it remains vital that those with a life-threatening emergency ensure they call 999 so that they can be seen as quickly as possible.