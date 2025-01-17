Fife hospital wing closure: patients face nine-mile trip ​​​​​​​for treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A minor injuries unit at a Fife hospital remains closed because of staff illness.

NHS Fife has said the doors to the facility at Adamson Hospital in Cupar will be shut again today (January 17).

They have bene closed to patients since Tuesday, prompting the health authority to put contingency measures in place. It has remained closed since.

People needing to attend the unit are being directed to St Andrews Community Hospital, nine miles away.

Adamson Hospital, Cupar (Pic: Fife Free Press)

In its latest update, NHS Fife said: “Due to staff sickness, the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at the Adamson Hospital in Cupar will remain closed on Friday and will likely remain closed for the rest of this week. The situation continues to be reviewed daily,”.

NHS Fife and Fife Health Social Care Partnership have urged people to call NHS 24 on 111 if they need urgent care that is not life threatening who will refer them to the correct location of care if their GP or pharmacy is closed.

If the public have internet access, they can also use the NHS 24 symptom checker to help assess symptoms and find out what they should do next.