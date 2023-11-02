Fife hotel incident: man and woman arrested after alleged disturbance
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged disturbance at a Fife hotel.
Police attended the scene at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes late this morning. The duo were arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing. The incident happened around 11:30am.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes. A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”