News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Fife hotel incident: man and woman arrested after alleged disturbance

Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged disturbance at a Fife hotel.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police attended the scene at the Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes late this morning. The duo were arrested in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing. The incident happened around 11:30am.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes. A 33-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:FifePoliceGlenrothesPolice Scotland