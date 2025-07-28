Fife hotel plans extra room to cater for ‘growing demand’ from guests

A Fife hotel has unveiled plans to add more bedrooms to meet demand during peak season.

The Durie Lodge Hotel in Leven has submitted a planning application to Fife Council which seeks listed building consent to create two new rooms out of a converted kitchen, and carry out internal and external alterations. The two-storey restaurant, public house and hotel is based in Durie Street.

In a supporting statement, applicant, Aaftab Sajid, said the plans would offer “a valuable improvement to our services and the local hospitality offering.” The statement added: “This proposal is driven by a consistent increase in occupancy rates and a growing demand from guests, particularly during peak seasons.

“The addition of these rooms will enhance our capacity to accommodate guests, improve operational efficiency, and contribute positively to the local economy. The proposed rooms will be integrated within the current structure without altering the building’s footprint or overall aesthetic.

The hotel is based in Durie Street, Leven (Pic: Google Maps)

“The only difference externally will be the addition of two windows to the rear of the property in the modern extension. This area is not overlooked so will not detract from the period look of the property. Internally any period features such as cornicing and skirting will be retained. Careful consideration has been given to minimizing any impact on neighbouring properties and maintaining the character of the area.

“This small-scale expansion will allow us to better serve our customers, create new employment opportunities, and further support tourism in the region. We are confident that the addition of these rooms will be a valuable improvement to our services and the local hospitality offering.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.