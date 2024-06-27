Fife hotelier smashes club records with seventh full distance Ironman challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife hotel owner has broken club records after completing his seventh full distance Ironman challenge.

Nicholas Russell travelled to Austria for the event and successfully crossed the finish line in 15 hours and 41 minutes, following a 3.8km swim in open water, a 180km cycle, and a 42.2km marathon. Successful competitors must cross the finish line within 17 hours – the race is a monumental challenge which is considered the jewel in the crown of European Triathlon sport.

In doing so, the 56-year old owner of Balbirnie House Hotel broke Glenrothes Triathlon Club records - and he credited it for his achievements.

He said: “Joining our amazing, local, friendly and inclusive club ten years ago was a life-changing decision. It has been such an honour to represent the club and successfully complete seven Ironman challenges in a row. My ongoing training over the decade has taken me significantly further than the entire 40,075 kilometres of Planet Earth, and I have certainly counted my many blessings in being able to proceed, every single 100 metres of the journey.”

Nicholas Russell taking part in the Ironman challenge in Austria (Pic: Submitted)

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful locations to partake in the Ironman challenge, the cycling portion of the race includes a significant climb high into the Austrian Alps – achieving a height 450 metres higher than Ben Nevis – Scotland’s highest mountain.

Despite suffering a knee injury six months prior to taking part which meant he was unable to run or cycle uphill, Russell adapted his training plan to include indoor cycling and race walking over 300km on the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy.

A member of the 81-member Glenrothes Triathlon Club since 2014, Nicholas has been an active proponent of the club, and club founder Steven McEwan called his 2024 achievement “absolutely unbelievable.”

The club was founded in 2012 the club, and now has an extensive network of 21 voluntary club coaches and a membership of 81 individuals. Whilst many members are focussed on the three sports of swim/ cycle/ run, many are also focussed on one or two of the sports.