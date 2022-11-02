Fife hotel’s £1 soup and roll deal for OAPs hit by cost of living crisis

The offer comes from the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.

OAPs will be able to enjoy a bowl of soup and a roll during the week throughout November as the business offers support to people struggling with rising food prices.

Lee Murray, managing director, said: “With many of our older customers facing the prospect of having to make the decision of eating or switching on the heating, we thought, why not come to the Laurel Bank where the heating is always on and enjoy a hearty bowl of homemade soup and a bit of company?”The offer is also the business’ way of saying thank you to the community for its support.

The lunch deal runs throughout November

Mr Murray explained: “We are so grateful for the fantastic support we have received since we took over the hotel in February 2020, just a few weeks before the first lockdown, which could have decimated our business before we even got going.”